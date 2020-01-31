Traffic police stopped from registering FIRs, arresting citizens

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh government has stopped police officers from registering first investigation reports (FIRs) and arresting citizens over violations of traffic rules.

The provincial government’s spokesperson has taken an action over directives of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah by stopping traffic police officers from arresting Karachi citizens involved in rules’ violations.

CM’s adviser on law Murtaza Wahab contacted Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi and asked him to stop arresting people and registration of cases in Karachi.

Murtaza Wahab, in his statement to the media, said no arrest will be made from tomorrow over the violation of one-way rules. He added that the provincial government was not taken into confidence over the arrests of citizens. The adviser said AIG has ensured the authorities to comply with the latest orders. Wahab appealed the citizens to follow the traffic regulations.

A crackdown against the people travelling on the wrong side of the road kicked off from January 17 in Karachi which was announced by Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

In his statement, he had said checking will start on Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm at 100 places identified by the metropolitan police in the city. Mr Memon said drivers travelling on the wrong side of the road will be arrested and cases will be registered against them under section-279.

On January 18, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam had asked the citizens to follow traffic rules and avoid using wrong way and violating one-way direction during driving in the city. His appeal came in the backdrop of a campaign launched from the Sindh police against the drivers violating one-way and wrong way rules.

The IGP asked the citizens to follow the traffic rules in order to save loved-ones and others commuting on city roads from traffic accidents. “Taking shortcuts usually become a cause of a tragic accident,” he said and advised masses to avoid high-speed driving, unnecessary overtaking and driving in the wrong direction on the road.

He said that only precautions and patience could lead to a safe journey for all. He further said that the DIG traffic would take strict actions against the violators in order to succeed in the campaign against one-way and wrong way violators.