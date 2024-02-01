Tragic bus accident claims four lives in Upper Kohistan

F.P. Report

A passenger bus plunged into a ditch, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring more than 23 others.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred while the bus, carrying over 30 passengers, including women and children, was en route.

The police reported that rescue operations commenced immediately at the accident site, with emergency services working diligently to assist the injured.

A total of 20 injured passengers were transported to RHQ Hospital in Chilas, where medical staff, led by Medical Superintendent Shakur Ahmad, is on high alert to provide necessary treatment.

As of now, a total of 23 injured individuals are receiving treatment at various medical facilities.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause of the accident.