Tragic Bus Accident in Iran Claims Lives of 35 Pakistani Pilgrims, 15 Injured

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims lost their lives, and 15 others sustained injuries after a tragic bus accident in Yazd, Iran. The bus, which was carrying around 50 passengers, overturned and caught fire near the Taftan-Dehshir checkpoint.

The incident occurred last night, prompting a swift response from police and rescue teams who rushed to the scene. Local media reports indicate that the bodies of the deceased and the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals. In response to the gravity of the situation, an emergency has been declared at hospitals across the city to ensure immediate medical care for the injured.

This tragic event highlights the dangers faced by pilgrims traveling long distances and underscores the need for increased safety measures on such routes. The local authorities in Iran are reportedly investigating the cause of the accident, while families of the victims in Pakistan are anxiously awaiting news about their loved ones.