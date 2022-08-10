Tragic life of drug-addict’s wife: Wife kills husband in Nangarhar province

JALALABAD (Khaama Press): According to Haji Raees Zabuli, the spokesman for the Taliban Police in Nangarhar province, the police arrested a woman on charges of killing her husband. The Taliban official stated that the offender had confessed to killing her husband.

The woman claimed that her drug-addicted husband brought strangers to do lascivious and lewd acts with his wife in exchange for money in the video recorded and disclosed by the authorities.

In Afghanistan, 90% of women have encountered some kind of domestic violence, 17% have experienced sexual assault, and 52% have experienced serious violence, according to a UN report.

A woman has killed her husband before, so this is not unprecedented in Afghanistan, especially after the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

In a recent incident, a woman was apprehended for the murder of her husband in another region of Nangarhar province.

The frequency of reports of domestic abuse and violence against women that ended in homicides and suicides has significantly increased due to a rapid rise in family violence.

Related