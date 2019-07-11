Train accident occurred due to human error: Sheikh Rasheed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has confirmed that said the Sadiqabad train accident occurred due to human negligence, on Thursday.

According to reports, at least 11 people were killed and 67 others injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train near Sadiqabad.

Railway minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident and said the accident occurred due to negligence.

He added that he has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Rasheed further said all assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased and the injured. He added, Rs1.5 million will be given as compensation to the families of those killed in the accident, while Rs500,000 will be given to those critically injured.

Rs200,000 will be given to those with minor injuries