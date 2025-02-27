Train service to Balochistan suspended for three days

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced suspension of train service to Balochistan for next three days due to law and order situation.

Sources in Pakistan Railways said that Bolan Express which was scheduled to depart for Quetta from Karachi will also remain suspended.

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Ali Baloch said that all passenger and freight trains to Balochistan will remain off tracks until the security agencies gave clearance to the area, and the trains have been temporarily suspended until the situation in Balochistan returns to normal.

CEO Railways Amir Ali stated that they were in touch with the security agencies of Pakistan in this regard, but he could not tell the ground situation at the moment. However, he expressed his best wishes and prayers for the safety of all passengers, railway staff, and citizens.

Railway officials said that at the request of the concerned authorities, a special train was also run to transport security forces personnel from Sibi to the site of the unfortunate incident involving Jaffar Express.

Railway Deputy Station Manager Lahore Muhammad Asif said that the Jaffar Express will depart from Lahore at 5:30pm, and its final destination will be Rohri/Sukkur. Now it will not run up to Quetta.