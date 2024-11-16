Train services between Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar suspended amid PTI protest

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In response to the PTI protests, Pakistan Railways has suspended all train services between Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

Train services have been halted on the routes between Peshawar and Rawalpindi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, as well as Multan and Faisalabad to Rawalpindi.

Railway officials confirmed that all 25 train tickets for Sunday, November 24, have been canceled. Passengers who had booked tickets for the day will be refunded immediately.

To ensure security, a heavy police presence has been deployed at railway stations, and entry to stations has been completely shut down. Passengers will receive ticket refunds at temporary counters set up at the stations.