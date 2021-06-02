Training of Levies, Khasadars continued: IGP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Despite Covid-19 pandemic 3rd phase of the training of 6886 personnel of Levies and Khasadars is going on in various training centres.

This was informed during a briefing held in Central Police Office (CPO) here with Inspector General of Police KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair.

During meeting, the IGP was informed about the 3rd phase of ongoing training of the ex-Levies and Khasadars. DIG Training Muhammad Imtiaz Shah briefed the IGP in detail.

The IGP was informed that 4000 officials are being trained in 18 Pak-army training centers and other 2886 officials in 7 different police training schools. The IGP was informed that the 3rd phase of training of Levies and Khasadars would be completed at the end of August 2021.

The IGP was informed that the officials are being imparted training about weapon handling, SMG firing, parade and physical training. Referring to the training of 4000 Levies and Khasadars in Pak-Army training centers the IGP briefed that 150 in Mir Ali training centers, 100 in Datta Khel, 100 in Dosalli, 300 in Miramshah, 250 in Razmak, 300 in South Waziristan campus, 343 Manzai Fort Tank, 200 in Iqbal Garh for DI Khan, 200 in Lakki, 257 in Eagle Fort Kohat, 400 in Parachinar, 400 in Kalaya Orakzai, 200 in Jamrud Fort, 300 in Fort Slop Bara, 250 in Mohmand and 250 in Bajaur are getting training. Beside this 2886 officials are getting training in different police schools which included 495 in Mansehra police training school, 600 in Swabi, 484 in Shakas, 528 in Kohat, 180 in sub campus Kohat, 450 in Swat and 149 in Sub-campus in Buner.

It may be recalled that in the previous 2 phases of training a total of 10946 Levies and Khasadars had been successfully imparted basic training and now they are performing their professional duties in the field with roaring success.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi said that professionally trained jawans could meet the impending challenges in a befitting manner and could easily achieve their targets in the field. The IGP further went on to say imparting best training to the levies and Khasadars was the need of the hour so as to enable them to play their pivotal role in defense of the country as well as ensure protection to the life and honor of the local dwellers.

The IGP disclosed that equipping police jawans of merged districts was his top most priority and vowed that police (ex-Levies and Khasadars) would be equipped with latest training and their hidden capabilities would further be polished. The IGP KP thanked Pakistan Army for extending full cooperation in imparting training to the police personnel of the merged areas.