Transference of BoK HQ, illegal appointments in KP House

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Friday raised issues including transfer of Bank of Khyber (BoK) Headquarters (HQs) to Islamabad, performance of social welfare department, water pollution, fund releasing and appointments in KP House.

During question hour, Shagufta Malik of ANP criticized performance of social welfare department and said that the department lacked fund even to purchase a wheelchair.

She highlighted the cumbersome process to get wheelchair from NGO and added that people were told that Chief Minister had stopped release of funds for provision of dowry.

She observed that minority quota had not been implemented and nepotism was going unchecked in the department.

She demanded that matter should be referred standing committee for necessary action. She also informed the house about problems of consumers to get credit card from BoK.

Responding to question of Shagufta Malik, Provincial Minister, Anwar Zaib told the house that most of the wheelchairs and sewing machines were distributed among deserving people of merged districts while one-time scholarship of Rs 50,000 had been given to handicapped students. He said that focus had been given to legislation for special persons and assured that quota system of minorities would be implemented.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that Managing Director Khyber Bank was trying to transfer Headquarters of bank to Islamabad. She contended that Headquarters of Bank should be remained in KP and added locals should be appointed in the bank.

She informed the house that R 40 million would be spent on the renovation if Headquarter of the bank is shifted. Ayseha Bano of PTI said that Khyber Bank should prioritize and facilitate people of KP to get loan from the bank.

Inayat Ullah Khan of Jamat-e-Islami said it was most unfortunate that development funds were released in end of financial year, and were being spent on irrigation and infrastructure projects. He said that practice had affected spending on education and health. The finance minister told that schools, Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers were included in developmental budget while service delivery spending was made from current budget.

He told that hundred percent of funds was released in the start of financial year.

Khusdil Khan of ANP questioned about appointments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House. He said that 17 vacancies were filled from provinces other than KP and added that assembly should be informed whether KP people were being appointed in houses of other provinces.

He said that illegal appointments should be cancelled as they were injustice to suitable candidates of KP. Provincial Law Minister, Fazal Shakoor informed the house that Khyber Bank would not be shifted to Islamabad and its new building in under construction on Mall Road. He also told that appointments were being made in KP House form other province.

He said that people of KP were also being appointed in Baluchistan House but the practice should be stopped.

Naeema Kishwar of JUI raised the issue of increased pollution in rivers and waterways. She inquired about steps of government relating to water pollution.

Provincial Minister, Arshad Ayub said that steps would be taken to control water pollution suggesting that containers should be placed on suitable places near waterway.

He said that awareness campaigns should be arranged to informed people about hazards of water pollution.

Minority MPA, Ranjeet Singh informed the house about his concerns about non-implementation of minority quota system in Khyber Bank.

Related