Transgender shot dead in Karak

F.P. Report

KARAK: A transgender persons was gunned down and injured two others when unidentified armed men opened fire on them in Jatta Ismail Khel late Tuesday night.

According to reports, the transgender persons were on their way back to Peshawar after performing in a musical evening in Jatta Ismail Khel area of district Karak, when unknown gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

Sources said the victim belong to Mansehra district while the two injured hail from Peshawar and Swabi. The deceased has been identified as Jahangir, while the injured have been identified as Mushtaq and Arshad.

The injured transgender persons have been shifted to the district hospital. The KP police have launched a search operation in the area to find the attackers.

There has been a significant rise in the attacks on the transgender community in the KP province.