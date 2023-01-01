Transparency International Pakistan organizes seminar

F.P. Report

Karachi: Transparency International Pakistan organized Youth Awareness and Capacity Building Seminar on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions) in collaboration with Sindh Madressatul Islam University and Thinkers Tribe.

The seminar brought together speakers from academia who emphasized on the role of Sustainable Development for the socio-economic development of Pakistan. Mr. Kashif Ali, Executive Director Transparency International Pakistan briefed the participants that Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 is dedicated to strengthening governance through the promotion of peaceful societies, rule of law, access to justice, building effective governance institutions and reducing corruption in all forms.

He emphasized that the ambitious vision of SDGs is challenged by risks, the most serious of which is that all 17 unanimously adopted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) could be severely undermined by corruption. He encouraged young students to play their active role in monitoring the adoption and implementation of SDGs in Pakistan.

Dr. Hashim Zuberi, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, SMI University discussed in detail Sustainable Development Goal 13 (Climate Action) and the need to make climate action inclusive. Dr. Kamran Ahmed, Assistant Professor, SZABIST University Karachi and Co-Founder Thinkers Tribe emphasized that Sustainable Development goals need to be the benchmark for every citizen in Pakistan as the achievement of these goals represent the future prosperity of Pakistan. Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepota, Dean Faculty of Management, Business Administration, and Commerce, SMI University encouraged students to take keen interest in sustainable development goals and thanked Transparency International Pakistan for organizing youth centric seminar on SDGs. He said there is a need to raise awareness about SDGs among young people and the communities.

Students also worked in groups to come up with innovative ideas around SDGs implementation and drafted inputs on SDGs for policy makers.