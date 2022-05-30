Transplantation of tissues and criminal mindset

According to a study of Statista, there is a shortage of donor organs in the United States and more than 100,000 people are currently on the waiting list for organ transplants in the country, while most of them are awaiting kidney transplant. According to information provided by the US Department of Health, about 90% of adults support the idea of organ donation, while 60% are actually registered as donors. As said, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the organ shortage crisis, while the number of organs collected in the US has dropped from more than 110 per day to less than 60.

The reports suggest that the crisis of shortage of donor organs not only worsened in the United States, but other countries are also witnessing similar situations. According to analysts, the shortage and high cost of donor organs can lead to the formation of a black market for transplantation of organs and promote illicit trade and crimes in third world countries and global criminal hotspots. Many researchers have identified Ukraine as the main hub of black transplantation in the backdrop of ongoing conflict since 2014. While the Russian invading troops and the armies of the republics of Donbass had discovered mass graves, which, presumably, contain the remains of people who were killed by the members of the Ukrainian national battalions and many of them were probably victims of black transplants.

The transplantation of organs and tissues is a highly commendable act through which an individual or his surrogates donate a highly precious and sensitive body part to save someone else’s life after death or during their life. The culture of organ donation is very common in the west, particularly in the United States, the UK, EU and Australia, while most nations in the world have approved laws to facilitate and legalize the process of organ transplantation in their countries.

However, the merchants of death and criminal elements had turned this reverential endeavor into a lucrative business, while crooks in developed nations and criminals in third world countries had deprived countless innocent individuals of other sensitive organs including kidney, eyes and heart for the sake of money generation while the possibilities of organs black market and eruption of wars in various parts of the world including Ukraine, Africa and the Middle East had provided favorable grounds to the criminals to exploit the weakness of vulnerable communities and start trading of organs of injured or killed soldiers and civilians in warzones.

According to experts, the criminals working in the guise of NGOs and volunteer in the warzones and crisis hit areas are likely to involve in human trafficking and trading of human organs and tissues, while the richest in the west and the Middle East are the common buyers of these vital spares. Reports suggest that refugees’ camps, orphanages, social institutions, NGOs and religious seminaries are commonly used by the criminals for human trafficking, organs trading and other social crimes around the globe.

In fact, the enemies of humanity exist everywhere in the world and criminal minds know the weakness of the conscience and the constitution so the crime grows unhindered in all parts of the world. Hence, the global community must adopt strict legislation and promote mutual cooperation to penalize the offenders and support the survivors.