F.P. Report

Karachi: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday has directed to start the procurement process of buses for the BRT Yellow Line project.

The provincial minister gave these directives while presiding over the important meeting on the BRT Yellow Line project at his office. Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Capt. (R) Altaf Hussain Sario and Project Director BRT Yellow Line Ameer Fazal attended the meeting. The meeting discussed various options and proposals in detail for further improvement in the Yellow Line project.

While talking Sharjeel Inam Memon said that comprehensive working on different options and proposals of BRT Yellow Line should be completed, so that it can be presented in the next meeting with the World Bank officials.’ Sindh government wants to expand the scope of the project and to add more buses in the fleet of yellow line project,’ he added.

He said that feeder service of Yellow Line from FTC to Baloch Colony and FTC to hotel Metropole and other adjourning areas should also be included in the proposal. The provincial minister said that all the processes and formalities of BRT Yellow Line should be completed as soon as possible so that the work on the project can be started.

The minister said that world bank funded BRT Yellow Line is an important project of provincial capital city. After the creation of Pakistan, the first major public transport intervention had been done during the tenure of Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto in 1977 when Karachi Transport Company (KTC ) had been launched.

The current Sindh government of Pakistan People’s Party has made second major intervention to improve the public transport system in the city and started the People’s Bus Service, BRT Orange Line, BRT Red Line, Electric Buses and now endeavouring to commence work on BRT Yellow Line project , which would not only transform the public transport infrastructure of the city on modern lines but provide secure, comfortable and affordable travelling service to the citizens.

He said that on the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government is focusing to develop the public transport on modern lines in major cities of Sindh. He said that People’s Bus Service had been started in Karachi and larkana and at the end of current month, it’s operations will be started in Hyderabad. He added that route 1 in Hyderabad between Hyder Chowk to Hatri Police Station has been finalized.