Transport secretary briefs CM Buzdar on Orange Line metro train

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Transport Secretary today (Dec 6) briefed provincial chief minister Usman Buzdar with the details of Orange Line metro train.

CM Buzdar was apprised that an OLMT will consist of five bogies, and a single bogie can accommodate 50 persons which will result into a total of 250 people. He added that the metro train has a capacity of 800 people who can stand.

Sardar Usman Buzdar was briefed that two screens had also been installed to guide the passengers inside the train. “Driver compartments have been built on the first and last boogie of the train”, he said, adding that two ACs have been installed inside a single bogie which will help the average temperature of the train to be 23 degrees.

According to the briefing, the maximum speed of the orange train is 110 km/h. It is pertinent to mention that OLMT is ready to hit the rails, and the government has given its final approval to start the trail operation on Dec 10, while a train route has also been set up.

The orange train will run from Dera Gujran to Ali Town. During the test run, the train speed will be kept at 40 to 50 kmph.

The train will not stop at any station during the test service. On the other hand, barbed and electric wires have been installed on the track.