Transport service remains in Punjab as transporter rejects govt’s SOPs

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Transport service in Punjab could not be resumed on Monday (today) as the transporters did not agree on standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

According to details, bus stations in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and other cities of the province remained empty while the passengers as well as the transporters complained over the ongoing situation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Bus service has resumed in Peshawar and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas SOPs are not being followed. It has also been learnt that the transporters are charging double fare from the passengers.

Sindh

On the other hand, the Sindh government has announced to not resume the transport service before Eid.

Balochistan

The Balochistan government has also decided to not recommence bus service.