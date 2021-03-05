Trapping the next pandemic

WASHINGTON (Axios): The big picture: On top of the coronavirus pandemic, there are currently other smaller outbreaks around the globe — some with pandemic potential. These, and the threat of viruses emerging in the future, mean more permanent pandemic preparedness is needed, experts tell Axios.

Long term, the U.S. and other nations need to continue building a better national and global network for surveillance, transparency and coordinated responses, Jennifer Nuzzo of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and CRDF Global’s Julie Fischer tell Axios.

1) Surveillance is key, particularly as 70% of newly emerging diseases originate from animals transmitting a pathogen to a human.

This includes developing systematic genomic sequencing such as in the U.K. and Denmark, Fischer says. Right now, genomic sequencing is mostly done by academics, but a broader system could offer the state and federal governments key info, including common issues like foodborne illnesses, she adds.

Diagnostics, such as CRISPR tools under development, also need to be faster, cheaper and easily accessible.

Contact tracing is key to halting outbreaks without killing the economy with public lockdowns, Nuzzo says, and can be used for various outbreaks, like measles.

2) Transparency can make a difference between an outbreak and a pandemic.

The WHO depends on national surveillance programs to report outbreaks to them, but some say a stronger network is needed. Proposals include an international treaty on pandemics, a Global Immunological Observatory and financial incentives to report outbreaks earlier via World Bank programs.

“There’s a lot of incentives for countries not to report if they think that they can contain whatever the event is and they think the risks of reporting are potentially damaging to their economies … until the point when it’s inevitable that others will find out,” Fischer says.

3) Fostering an agile and larger health care workforce.

“You have to be ready to understand how to surge by having people who are multiply trained, who can back each other up, who can shift tasks around so that people with the expertise that is not replaceable can be freed up to investigate the next crisis as it’s happening,” Fischer says.

Nuzzo agrees that a “fundamental bottleneck is not having enough people to do it all,” including the task of reviewing and acting upon a greater amount of surveillance data as that network improves.

What to watch: Whether the pandemic experience of the last year translates to more permanent preparedness.

Everyone is now “very sensitized to the impact of emerging diseases that can happen and the need to develop systems at a local level that are agile enough to respond to outbreaks when they happen,” Fischer says.