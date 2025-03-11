Travel ban endangers Afghan allies: US Congressman

KABUL (TOLONews): Raja Krishnamoorthi, a member of the US House of Representatives, has written a letter urging Donald Trump to reconsider his plan to impose a travel ban on citizens of several countries, including Afghanistan.

On Monday, March 11, Krishnamoorthi wrote on X that he had sent this letter to President Trump on Friday.

He stated, “On Friday, I wrote to President Trump to urge him to abandon his plans for another “travel ban,” which would run contrary to American values and interests.”

Krishnamoorthi described this potential decision as being against American principles and warned that such a move would put thousands of local US allies, including translators and former Afghan government employees, at risk.

He emphasized that “It would be unjust for the United States to shut the door on those who risked everything to help us.”

In the letter, Raja Krishnamoorthi expressed deep concern about “credible and troubling reports” indicating that the Trump administration intends to implement a travel ban this week for citizens of several countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Krishnamoorthi also referred to the 2017 travel ban policy, stating that the 2017 travel ban prevented medical professionals and business leaders from entering the United States, hurting industries that rely on international talent.