Travelport reveals top long-haul destinations for travellers in Australia this winter break

SYDNEY: The United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US) and China are among the most popular long-haul1 destinations for travellers in Australia2 this winter holiday, according to analysis conducted by Travelport, a leading travel commerce platform.

This data is derived from Travelport’s interpretation of relevant MIDT data. It reflects bookings made in Australia as of 14 June 2019 through GDS only, for return flights between 28 June and 21 July 2019. Additional bookings will have been made directly with airlines, which may or may not also have a GDS presence.

As of 14 June 2019, over 39,000 advanced bookings had been made3 in Australia through all global distribution systems (GDS) for return flights to the UK scheduled between Friday 28 June 2019 and Sunday 21 July 2019. Flight bookings to the US, the second most popular destination, stood at 35,340, while bookings to third placed China were at 22,828.

Global distribution systems (GDS) are vast hi-tech reservation networks that allow travel agents, travel management companies and large corporations, among others, to search and book airline seats, hotel rooms, rental cars and other travel related items.

Globally in 2018, Travelport alone processed 1 trillion transactions through its platform. The company also delivers mobile services and apps to the travel industry as well as advanced analytics products.

Scott Barber, Travelport’s Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand said: “It’s been the second consecutive year for the UK, the US and China to top the chart, showing a consistent pattern in people’s travel preferences for the winter holidays. Despite the large number of expatriates living in Australia from these countries, their long-lasting appeal to tourists and affordable flights have also made them ever-popular choice for travellers in Australia.”

Barber added: “As travellers in Australia race to plan a winter escape, we are also seeing destinations known for their sunny skies, fine beaches and amazing cuisines, such as Thailand, Italy, Greece and Vietnam, to be popular choices.”

“These insights suggest that moving forward, travel suppliers and agents could upgrade their offerings for travellers to these destinations, for instance by providing more ancillary services on flights, diversifying hospitality packages and personalizing travel itineraries. These approaches can help enhance traveller’s experience, encourage repeat trips and attract new travellers.”

1. Long-haul flights are categorized as those taking six hours or more to reach their destination.

2. The data reflects advanced flight bookings made for travel from Australia (the origin) to final destinations between 28 June and 21 July 2019, as of 14 June 2019. Countries visited by means of stopovers are not recognized.

3. All data is derived from Travelport’s interpretation of relevant Marketing Information Data Transfer (MIDT) data. It reflects bookings made in Australia through GDS only looking at true origin and destination data. Additional booking will have been made directly with airlines, which may or may not also have a GDS presence.

