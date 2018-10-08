Treason case: Former premiers Nawaz, Abbasi appear before LHC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the Lahore High Court in a high treason case on Monday.

According to details, Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi headed a three-member full bench of LHC, Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir also included in the bench and it will hear the treason petition against former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz and journalist Cyril Almeida.

Strict security measures were taken before arrival of the former premiers. Several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers are also present outside the LHC premises and have been chanting slogans in favor of the former premiers.

Earlier on 24 September, Nawaz failed to appear before the LHC for the last hearing. Defence counsel Advocate Naseer Bhutta had apprised the court that Nawaz was unable to appear before it as people were frequently visiting him to condole the passing of his wife Begum Kulsoom. He further requested the court to fix the hearing for a date after his wife’s chaliswan (forty days of mourning).

Accepting to the postponement request, Justice Naqvi fixed the hearing for today and ordered Nawaz to appear before the court in person. The court had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Almeida who had failed to appear for the last hearing.

The petition, lodged by Advocate Azhar Siddiqui, alleges that Abbasi shared crucial details of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting with Nawaz following his statements on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

By leaking details of the NSC Abbasi committed high treason, the petition says.

The petitioner had argued that Nawaz’s controversial interview to a newspaper had dented the country’s image and sovereignty. He further alleged that Abbasi supported Nawaz in the matter.

