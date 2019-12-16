Treason case: LHC serves notice to govt in Musharraf’s plea against formation of special court

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notice to the federal government while hearing a petition filed by former president Pervez Musharraf against formation of the special court, hearing treason charges against him, on Monday.

According to details, LHC asked the federal government to submit its reply in the plea on December 17 (Tuesday).

Earlier, Musharraf’s counsel Khawaja Tariq Rahim had filed petition in the high court. The petition said that the formation of special court for the trial was unconstitutional. “No permission taken from the federal cabinet for initiating trial against Pervez Musharraf,” according to the petition.

The petitioner had requested to the court to summon complete record of the proceedings of the special court and to declare the constitution and proceedings of the special court as unlawful.

In an earlier petition in the LHC Pervez Musharraf had sought suspension of the special court’s decision of reserving the verdict in the high treason case against him.

Former President Musharaf is accused of treason under Article 6 for suspending, subverting and abrogating the Constitution, imposing an emergency in the country in November 2007 and detaining judges of the superior courts.

The indictment comprises five charges cited imposition of Nov 3, 2007 emergency as one of the charges against Musharraf which led to the violation of Article 6 of the Constitution.

The indictment also included the deposition of superior court judges and the suspension of fundamental rights among the list of charges.