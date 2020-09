Monitoring Desk

CAIRO: Egyptian Egyptologist Zahi Hawass has announced the discovery of a coffin-filled crypt 14 meters underground at the foot of the stepped Saqqara pyramid.

“It contains a treasure trove of antiquities that will amaze the world,” he said. “Seventy percent of Egypt’s antiquities are still underground.”

The coffins are said to be 2,500 years old.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)