Treasury details Biden’s plan to raise tax hikes

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): The Treasury Department released details on Wednesday of President Biden’s plan to hike corporate taxes over the next 15 years to raise about $2 trillion for his sweeping jobs and infrastructure proposal.

The plan will likely se-rve as a roadmap as Dem-ocrats in Congress craft legislation to enact Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan, which seeks to fulfill a range of campaign promises to fix the country’s crumbling infrastructure, slow the growing climate crisis and reduce economic inequality.

The infrastructure plan, which follows a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, is one of two large packages planned by the administration to boost infrastructure — and lays further g-roundwork for Biden’s fir-st-term legacy to be defi-ned by spending trillions within months of taking office.

The tax plan unveiled Wednesday would Raise the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%. Enforce a 15% minimum tax on book income of large companies that report high profits, but have little taxable income.