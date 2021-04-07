Global

Treasury details Biden’s plan to raise tax hikes

23 seconds ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): The Treasury Department released details on Wednesday of President Biden’s plan to hike corporate taxes over the next 15 years to raise about $2 trillion for his sweeping jobs and infrastructure proposal.

The plan will likely se-rve as a roadmap as Dem-ocrats in Congress craft legislation to enact Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan, which seeks to fulfill a range of campaign promises to fix the country’s crumbling infrastructure, slow the growing climate crisis and reduce economic inequality.

The infrastructure plan, which follows a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, is one of two large packages planned by the administration to boost infrastructure — and lays further g-roundwork for Biden’s fir-st-term legacy to be defi-ned by spending trillions within months of taking office.

The tax plan unveiled Wednesday would Raise the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%. Enforce a 15% minimum tax on book income of large companies that report high profits, but have little taxable income.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply