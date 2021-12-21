Treat others the way you want them to treat you

Mikhail Sheinkman

Of the punctuation marks in geopolitics, the United States knows only dots. Hot. And then they are given to understand that they can catch fire too. And everyone is waiting for how they will lead themselves in this new reality for them.

While serious officials in the United States are trying not to catch the eye of journalists, because they have not yet decided on the reaction to the Russian draft treaty on security guarantees, press secretaries are puffed up. And since they have not received any new input, they do it as if nothing had happened. They pull rubber, in other words. Pentagonist John Kirby co-ntinues to repeat the bleak “we will swim and fly whe-rever we want.” I mean the specific Black Sea, somewhere in the Crimea region.

State Department official Ned Price, even if he tries to match the surname, admitting the relevance of bargaining with the thesis of reciprocity, but only Russia blames the fact that it has not justified itself for the escalation imposed on it. “We haven’t seen anything so far to allay our concerns.” Although it is unlikely that he is stupid enough not to catch up at all, that is why our demands are on them, first of all, so that they, first of all, with these “concerns” of theirs, do not approach us at a distance of not only a cannon shot, but also a missile launch medium and shorter range; secondly, so that they remove their concerns for themselves. Acco-rding to the principle, I pla-nted the kindergarten mys-elf, I will clean it myself.

However, there are least of all complaints about these two. Bonded clerks – they say what they are told. But it is enough to look at their speaking faces to understand what confusion reigns in their departments today. This is when “you cannot answer in silence.” It’s hard for them. Of the punctuation marks in geopolitics, only dots are known. Hot. And here they are specifically warned that they can catch fire too. And everyone is waiting for how they will lead themselves in this new reality for them. Silence will be considered indecisive. You need to answer in such a way that you will not be responsible for anything later. But the Russians seem to be too definite this time – again, this option will not work.

In general, just for every fireman, the State Department does not advise Americans to visit Ukraine. Now, not only because of covid, rampant crime and the likelihood of unrest, but also because of a possible Russian attack. On the one hand, this means that they did not understand anything. But if you look with an armed eye, you can assume that this should also apply to the military Americans. After all, they will also need to be saved. But how if “US citizens who decide to go to Ukraine should know that Russia’s military operations in Ukraine will seriously affect the ability of the US Embassy to provide assistance to US citizens when leaving Ukraine.”

Everything is too complicated for them. It should be simpler. After all, the main message of our project does not differ at all from a banal universal maxim. Treat others the way you want them to treat you. That’s all reciprocity. As for their concerns, it is even simpler. Whoever comes to us worried will remain lowered into the water. And this is a completely different stage.