Treatment delay can seriously jeopardize Nawaz Sharif’s health, says his doctor

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif’s personal physical Dr Adnan Khan has called for an urgent response regarding health concerns of former prime minister who has been serving seven-year imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat jail.

Dr Khan, who is also the Chief Executive of Sharif Medial City, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a copy of recommendations made by medical board of Allama Iqbal Medical College and Jinnah Hospital regarding Sharif’s health.

The medical evaluation of former premier remains incomplete, he said, stressing on the need for further medical management.

He warned that any delay in hospitalization and treatment of Nawaz Sharif can jeopardize his health.

“Medical Board of Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital submitted recommendations on 17 JAN 2019 & that of PIC on 23 JAN 2019. Looking forward to urgent response in terms of further treatment considering significant health concerns for former PM #NawazSharif. A humble request..” he wrote.

It’s been quite a few days, former PM #NawazSharif’s medical evaluation remains incomplete and further medical management is awaited. Neither Mr. Sharif is hospitalized nor his treatment optimized. Any advertent or inadvertent delay can seriously jeopardize his health,” he added.