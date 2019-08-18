Tree plantation campaign begins in parts of country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday has planted a sapling at main lawn of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad as part of ‘Clean and Green’ drive of the government.

On the occasion, the minister held special prayer for security of Pakistan and innocent Muslims of Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Special Secretary Moazzam Ahmad and other senior officials of the ministry were also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar said that saplings are being planted to achieve the target of increasing forest in the country. We are determined in making Pakistan green, he added.

The CM further told that a policy has been prepared regarding ban on plastic bag use.