Tree Tsunami and Barren Hills

A two-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan summoned the forest secretaries of all four provinces while hearing a suo motu case about fast depletion of forest in the country. The Supreme Court directed the provinces to submit reports on tree plantation projects within a month. The adjudicators took serious note of the reports of diminishing of forests by the timber mafia in Kumrat, Swat, Nathia Gali and other areas while raising concern about massive construction of hotels and plazas on green hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the hearing, KP forest department officials claimed that the department had planted 190 million trees across the province. Upon this Justice Ijaz remarked that if so many trees were planted, the entire province would be filled with greenery. All the work had been handed over to Allah Almighty by throwing seeds in the province. He asked where they get the plants for 190 million trees? The chief justice asked the officials not to try to impress the court by showing foreign media reports. He said that the whole city of Peshawar was deserted. Justice Ijaz asked if the court had sought a comprehensive report on the federal government’s ‘10 billion tree tsunami’ initiative highlighting the exact number of trees as well as the areas where they had been planted. The reason for asking for the record was that the trees did not appear in the papers only, he added.

Forests are an important factor in the survivability of mankind and other living organisms on the earth and also play an important role in the national economy. According to international estimates, a country must have forest on 25 to 30% of its territory, whereas Pakistan is barely having 4 percent of its land under forests.

The incumbent government has put special efforts for plantation of trees in the country under its tree Tsunami and billion Tree Tsunami campaigns on papers and social media only. The public and judiciary of the country have no trust in the Foresters of the country, who have more expertise in making money instead of protection of forestry and environmental development. Therefore, the nation must not wonder if the ten billion trees will be eaten up by the goats or the seeds will flood away through heavy rain in future. We appeal to the Supreme Court bench, to hear the case on a day to day basis.