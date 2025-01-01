Tri-nation series: New Zealand team arrives in Lahore under tight security

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Lahore on Wednesday after traveling from Auckland via Dubai to participate in the upcoming tri-nation series in Pakistan.

According to media reports, the team was escorted to their hotel under tight security measures, ensuring the safety of players ahead of the series.



The New Zealand squad is scheduled to take a complete rest today before commencing their practice sessions tomorrow.

A press conference was held earlier, featuring the captains of both Pakistan and New Zealand, where they discussed their strategies and expectations for the series.

The South African team is set to arrive in Lahore on Friday and will begin their first training session the following day.

The tri-nation series, which runs from February 8 to 14, will be played on a single league basis.



The first two matches will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, with the final league match and the grand finale scheduled for Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The series kicks off with Pakistan facing New Zealand on February 8 at Gaddafi Stadium, followed by New Zealand versus South Africa on February 10. Pakistan’s day-night match against South Africa will take place at Karachi’s National Stadium on February 12. The final will be held on February 14 in Karachi.