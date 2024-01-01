Tribal clashes in Kurram claim 102 lives amid ongoing violence

F.P. Report

KURRAM :Tribal clashes in Kurram district have continued for the sixth consecutive day, with the death toll rising to 102 and 138 people injured, according to police and hospital sources.

The violence has been marked by intense firing incidents, including attacks on convoys.

Hospital officials reported two more deaths on Wednesday, along with six injuries. One of the injured, who was attacked during a convoy ambush, succumbed to their wounds, bringing the total fatalities to 52 from that incident alone.

Police officials say that mobile and internet services remain suspended in the district, and educational institutions are still closed. Traffic on the main highway and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border has also been stopped.

A jirga was convened at the Commissioner House in Kohat, bringing together elders from both tribes alongside senior government officials, including the chief secretary, inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, and the Kohat commissioner. The jirga discussed strategies for implementing a complete ceasefire and restoring peace in the region.

The commissioner announced that a grand divisional jirga would soon depart for Parachinar to further mediate between the conflicting tribes. The chief secretary urged both sides to actively contribute to peacebuilding efforts.