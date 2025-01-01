Tribal elders work to resolve ethnic disputes

HERAT (TOLONews): Dozens of tribal elders from the eastern provinces of the country have traveled to Herat and Nimroz provinces to bring ethnic groups closer together and resolve disputes among some ethnic communities.

These elders emphasize that all ethnic groups residing in Afghanistan are the rightful owners of this land and have always stood against invaders throughout history.

“The ethnic groups of Afghanistan have experienced many wars and hardships, and now it is time for us to unite. We should no longer say that one person is from Herat, another from Laghman, Kunar, Kunduz, or Panjshir. All our ethnic groups are one, and we must unite more than ever,” said Ahmad Jan, a tribal elder from Kunar.

Amanullah Malikzada, a tribal elder from Herat, said: “If there is any conflict in the east of the country, we are ready to take action to ensure peace and bring people closer together. The tribal elders who have come here have declared that if there are disputes among ethnic groups, they will work to reconcile them.”

At the same time, another group of tribal elders from the eastern provinces has traveled to Nimroz. They stress that Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans, and solidarity and unity among different ethnic groups must be strengthened.

“According to Sharia, defending Islam and our land requires the unity of Afghanistan’s ethnic groups. If the ethnic groups of our country are not united, enemies will attack us from all sides,” stated Mohammad Qasim Khalid, the governor of Nimroz.

“We Afghans have always lived alongside each other. Our fathers and ancestors lived together in this common land, and it is part of our culture and tradition for different ethnic groups to be united,” said Ebadullah Momand, a tribal elder from Nangarhar.

Some tribal elders who visited Herat’s recreational sites say that now that security has been ensured across the country, citizens should travel to different provinces to learn more about each other’s cultures and traditions.

“When we return to our province, we will convey the message of the people of Herat to them. Surely, they will also come here and see its beauty. In the past, such security did not exist, and we could not travel freely, but now security is established, and we can travel anywhere in Afghanistan, day or night,” stated Abdul Wali, a tribal elder from Laghman.

“I am 42 years old, and in my entire life, I have never experienced such security, stability, and peace. Since the Islamic Emirate came to power, security has greatly improved, and this is the first time I am visiting Herat,” Mohammad Dawood, a tribal elder from Nangarhar, expressed.

In recent months, tribal elders from different parts of the country have started traveling to other provinces. They say that their goal in these trips is to resolve ethnic disputes and strengthen unity and harmony among Afghan citizens.