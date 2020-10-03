Tribal Movement Leaders enraged over PM remarks

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Office bearers of Adamkhel National Movement and other anti-merger organizations said on Saturday that they condemn the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan of calling them “anti-national elements”.

They also “demanded to review the decision of m-erger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

Noor Khel Afridi of Adam Khel Qaumi Tehreek, Rashid Nazir Mohmand of Qabaili Tahafuz Movement and office bearers of other anti-merger organizations put their demands forward during a Press Conference at Peshawar Press Club that the government should refrain from any decision and activity on districts until the decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan arrives on writ petition against merger.

They said it was unfortunate that the tribal people were most affected in the fight against terrorism and still the loss of the tribal people could not be compensated.

They said that the sacrifices of the tribesmen were not hidden from anyone.

They said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan visited rain affected areas of Karachi and approved funds for the catastrophic floods while the tribal areas have been suffered the horrors of terrorism, still the people of FATA have not received any reward or recognition.

This has created a sense of deprivation among the tribal people. Participants said that three days ago the irresponsible statement of declaring the tribal people as anti-national elements is an “insult to tribal honor and patriotism”.

They demanded that the cruel decision of merger of tribal districts into KP should be reviewed or else they will initiate a series of protests.