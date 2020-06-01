Tribal youth creates software for school documentation

Ahmad Nabi

LANDI KOTAL: The first year student has created a special database for documentation of school for fulfilling necessities of the educational institutions.

Shah Saud Khan s/o Baktullah, resident of Landi Kotal and student of 1st year of Computer Science in Imperial College System, Peshawar said that since his childhood he was interested in IT and wanted to utilize his luck in the field.

He said that keeping in view problems of the school in Khyber district; he started working on developing of software that could ease trouble of the educational institutions.

Highlighting various features of his database Shah Saud Khan said that the software, he created could easily manage fee, exam result sheets and could preserve fee students’ record.

It also prepared daily and monthly record of every single student of school and arranged detail marks certificate of all enrolled students.

“In manual procedure of preserving of school record by several persons, errors usually occur however his database will be freed of mistakes”, he added and saying through his software one person could organize the whole record of school.

Being elder son of his family and offspring of poor parents, he desired to continue his education and for the purpose he initiated the software with his hectic hard work, he added.

He asked the school administrators to pay their heed to this software and take advantage of it by digitizing their schools record and get rid of manual method of managing the school records.