Tribes always made immense sacrifices for security, peace

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday assured that the federal government was taking all possible steps for the economic development of the merged districts and welfare of its people. He was speaking to a delegation of tribal elders of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman who visited the Prime Minister’s House.

The jirga discussed in detail the improvement of public order in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the construction and development of these areas. While welcoming the delegation, the prime minister announced the restoration of the quota of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in medical colleges and engineering universities.

The tribal elders welcomed the decision, expressing happiness over restoration of the quota. The prime minister said, “I am very happy to host the tribal elders at the Prime Minister House on Thursday.” During conversation with the delegation, he said, “You belong to those areas of Pakistan that are the guardians of the glorious historical heritage and traditions.”

“Tribes have always made immense sacrifices for the security and peace of Pakistan,” he said adding, “Establishment of law and order in the merged districts is the top priority of the government.” He said Pakistan’s security forces, police and law enforcement agencies were embracing martyrdom while fighting bravely against terrorists.

He urged that leaders of all schools of thought will have to play their role together to make Pakistan a cradle of peace. “Providing equal and best opportunities for education, health, skills and employment to the people of the merged tribal districts, especially the youth, is our priority,” he stressed.

He said “The federal government has allocated a huge amount in this year’s development budget for the improvement of FATA University and police infrastructure in the merged districts.” He directed to expand the scope of the committee established under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam on the issues of the merged districts.

“Tribal elders of merged districts are also being represented in this committee,” he noted. The delegation expressed gratitude for expanding the scope of the committee, giving representation to tribal elders and for restoration of quota of merged districts in medical colleges and engineering universities. The delegation paid tribute to the courageous strategy of the Pakistan Army during the recent Pakistan-India conflict and for giving a befitting reply to the Indian aggression.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for the consultative session regarding peace and order, development and prosperity in the merged districts. The prime minister said more such consultative sessions will be held with the tribal elders regarding the improvement of the merged tribal districts.

Federal Ministers including Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Power Division Sardar Owais Ahmed Leghari, Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Advisors to the Prime Minister Pervez Khattak, Dr. Tauqir Shah, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.