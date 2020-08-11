Tribesmen requests PM, CJP, CM to resolve land dispute

F.P. Report

BARA: The tribesmen requested Prime Minister (PM), Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Chief Minister and other competent authorities to resolve land dispute at Mandikas among Malik-Din-Khel and Sipah to avoid violent protests in future in the area.

The tribesmen including Haji Suhbat Khan Afridi, Muhammad Salim and others addressed the press conference and added that Sipah tribe was trying to occupy illegally our far-father land in Mandikas. The elders of Malik Dinkhel tribe claimed that the Mandikas land was our far-father land and nobody will be allowed to interfere in it.

The tribesmen mentioned violent protest happened on the said land dispute which was occurred during plantation drive

“We expressed concern over the current situation that some enraged people uprooted expensive trees after the officials inaugurating drive of saplings in Mandikas area in Bara tehsil ” Haji Suhbat Afridi said. He revealed that they had taken stay order from court but Sipah was trying to occupy our land but it is contempt of court. “We have convened several Jirga to resolve the dispute both of official and local level but in vain,” Saleh Muhammad claimed.

He said that Malikdinkhel was peaceful tribe and does not want tussle with other tribe. They demanded of the chief minister and other relevant department to take action against the Sipah people and solve the dispute peacefully.

PAIL demands resolution of problems: The office- bearers of the Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League (PAIL) demanded from the government to resolve problems faced by tribesmen before Prime Minister Imran Khan possible visit to Bara tehsil otherwise they would record their protest before PM.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, the party central president Attaullah Afridi, Asmatullah Afridi, Niaz Wali Afridi and others, said that the Bara people had been facing a host of problems after ex-Fata merger in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They threatened that the government should solve all problems in Bara subdivision before prime minister visit, otherwise they would launch protest against the government during prime minister visit.

“We have already suffered and destroyed homes, male guest houses and business markets,” Attaullah Afridi explained, adding the government should release the destroyed homes compensation cheques forthwith. He alleged the parliamentarians who had elected from Bara subdivision were not sincere with Bara and Tirah as the people circumstances increasing day by day.

Afridi added the government should announce to restore 3&4G internet in merged district while students and businessmen were suffered for last several years. He said that the government to release fund for construction’s Shahid Khan Afridi Sport Complex forthwith. He revealed the Bara inhabitants were in serious problems due to excessive loadshedding.