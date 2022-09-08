Tribunal suspends transfer order

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal has suspended transferred order of Assistant Director Curriculum and Teacher Training Ayesha Qandeel while directed respondents to submit reply, on Thursday.

Chairman Service Tribunal Kalim Arshad heard the petition while counsel for applicant Amjad Hassan Tanoli informed that Ayesha Qandeel was appointed as AD DCT Abbottabad on 5th April 2022 while on 15th May her transferred was withdrawn and orders for the seat issued in name of Ghulam Wajid on written direction of Speaker KP Assembly.

The counsel Amjad Hassan Tanoli Advocate argued that one copy was issued for Private Secretary of Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani which shows that transfer has made on political ground neither on merit.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal has suspended transfer ordered of AD Ayesha Qandeel and directed Education’s department to submit at Abbottabad bench.