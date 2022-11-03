‘Tried to kill Imran because he misled masses’

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: The suspect who has confessed to shooting PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders of his party at a protest convoy has said he tried to assassinate the former prime minister because “he was misleading the people.”

A bullet went through Khan’s shin after being shot at by an apparently lone shooter Thursday when his long march entered Wazirabad, Gujranwala district. Khan’s party says it was obviously a bid on his life. The attacker has confessed to taking a shot at Khan’s life in a video released after his arrest. “I could not stand it … and tried to kill Imran Khan. I tried … I tried my best to kill Khan and only Khan and not anyone else,” said the shooter, who was collared by the police near the shooting scene.

“I thought they were violating [the sanctity of] Azaan by playing loud music [on their sound system]. My conscience could not deal with it and I took action.” When asked whether it was an involuntary action or premeditated, the shooter first said it was a “spontaneous decision” that he took on the spot.

He then modified his statement and said no “I decided to do it this morning”. However, in the third version of his statement, the gunman said he had planned to shoot Khan since his departure from Lahore. “And I will not spare him,” the suspect added. When asked who was supporting him, the shooter denied association with any group or political party. “Praise the Lord, I acted alone. I did not have anyone to back me up for the shooting.” The gunman is in police custody and being interrogated for further clues.

Meanwhile, Ibtisam, the man who pinned down the shooter preventing further damage, said the attacker did not come prepared. “He shot just once. The pistol was automatic and set to the burst mode so the shooting did not stop until the clip was empty.” Ibtisam, who shot to a hero’s status, regretted failing to stop the shooter before he pulled the trigger.

