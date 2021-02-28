Trilateral working group meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh will be held today

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: Russia’s Dep-uty Prime Minister of Ru-ssia Alexey Overchuk has announced that the next meeting of the trilateral wo-rking group (Russia, Azerb-aijan, Armenia) on Nagor-no-Karabakh at the level of deputy prime ministers will be held on March 1 in a video conference mode.

Mentioning the date, he stated that “The parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the working group via a videoconference on March 1, 2021.”

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, during the meeting, it was recommended to take an inventory of international treaties on transportation concluded within the CIS and international treaties concluded with third countries.

Overchuk noted, that the working group decided to finalize the draft report, envisaged by the leaders’ statement of January 11, 2021.

It should be noted that in the recent meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of agreements on transport and economic relations concluded between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, Overchuk also underlined added that “At the meeting, the guidelines of joint work, arising from the implementation of paragraph 9 of the statement of the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation dated November 9, 2020, as well as paragraphs 2, 3, 4 of the statement of January 11, 2021 were considered.”

While giving out more details, he further added that “The parties discussed the reports of the expert subgroups on rail, road and combined transport, as well as on the aspects of control such as safety, border, customs, as well as sanitary, veterinary, phytosanitary and other types of control.”