Skip to content
Home
Global
Pakistan
Afganistan
E-Paper
Business
Fashion
Editorial
Article
Arts & Literature
Advertise with Us
About Us
Contact Us
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on Linkedin
Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Pinterest
Share on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Skype
Skype
TROON: Olivia Cowan of Germany plays her second shot on the 18th hole during Day One of the 2020 AIG Women’s Open at Royal Troon.
The Frontier Post
/
August 20, 2020
Home
Global
Pakistan
Afganistan
E-Paper
Business
Fashion
Editorial
Article
Arts & Literature
Advertise with Us
About Us
Contact Us
Posted in
News In Pictures
Scroll To Top