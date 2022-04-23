Troops foil attack from inside Afghanistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan A-rmy troops on Saturday foi-led a terrorist attack from inside Afghanistan across t-he international border, wh-en fire was opened on the t-roops in general area Dew-agar, North Waziristan.

The Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner where, as per credible intelligence repo-rts, due to fire of the troops, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

However, during fire exchange, three soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom. The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Taimoor (resident of Jhelum, age 30 years), Naik Shoaib (resident of Attock, age 38 years) and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz (resident of Sialkot, age 24 ye-ars), who gallantly fought and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), it added.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future”, the ISPR said.

It added that the Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave men further strengthen its resolve.

Related