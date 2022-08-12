Trophy unveiled as inaugural women’s U19 T20 tournament set to kick off

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The trophy for Pakistan’s first-ever Women’s U19 T20 Tournament has been unveiled here at Minar-e-Pakistan on Friday.

The 10-day event will feature six teams from each cricket association comprising 84 players, from 13 to 22 August at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke.

The newly-announced competition will be conducted on a round-robin basis, meaning each team will play at least five matches. The league stage will be followed by semi-finals and final on 20 August and 22 August.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared glimpses of the six captains unveiling and posing with the glittering silverware.

In order to motivate the players to perform at their peak, PCB has also instituted monetary rewards. Along with the trophy, the victorious team will receive PKR400,000, and the runner-up will receive PKR200,000.

Each participant in the match will receive PKR10,000, while the player of the match will receive PKR20,000. To motivate players to develop their abilities and further their aspirations in cricket, kit bags will be awarded to the competition’s top performances, including the best player, best batter, best bowler, and best wicketkeeper.

Furthermore, the PCB has finalised a 14-member squad each for the six cricket associations after holding the country-wide trials and subsequent practice games. Whereas, fifteen players have been placed in the reserve pool and they can be called up based on a team’s requirement.

SQUADS

Balochistan U19 – Humaira Ghulam Hussain (Captain), Alisha Aslam, Aman Fatima, Amina Javed, Azra Habibullah, Dura-E-Nayab, Fakhra Abdullah, Fiza Noor, Kalsoom Kakar, Madhur Moolani, Misha Kareem, Ruqia Nazar, Shakira Ahmed and Shamim Amirullah

Coaching staff – Aqil Khan (coach) and Rizwan Qureshi (assistant coach)

Central Punjab U19 – Shawal Zulfiqar (Captain), Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Farah Imran, Haleema Azeem Dar, Haleema Dua, Jaweria Ali, Komal Khan, Laiba Nasir, Noor Fatima, Quratulain Ahsen, Rida Aslam, Warda Yousaf and Zamina Tahir Chugtai

Coaching staff – Mohsin Kamal (head coach) and Shahid Mehmood (assistant coach)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 – Zaibunisa Niaz (Captain), Aleesha Khan, Aliza Khan, Bakhtawar Arifullah, Gule Nayab, Hansa Zair Gul, Humaira Husain, Jalwa Anwar, Javeria Qamar, Mahnoor Aftab, Malaika Afridi, Sumbal Liaquat, Tayyaba Imdad and Tehzeeb Shah

Coaching staff – Hajra Sarwar (Coach/Manager), Rehmat Gul (coach) and Riaz Kail (assistant coach)

Northern U19 – Maham Anees (Captain), Fatima Sardar, Hadia Mushtaq, Kainat Riasat, Laiba Mubashar, Maheen Irfan, Malaika Noor, Mariyam Shehzadi, Muskan Abid, Noor Fatima, Rida Ashfaq, Sarah Jan Peter, Syeda Hania Zehra and Tahira Malik

Coaching staff – Wasim Yousafi (head coach) and Intikhab Alam (assistant coach)

Sindh U19 – Aroob Shah (Captain), Abeera Kaleem, Aliza Sabir, Anosha Nasir, Dina Razvi, Eman Adeel, Farhia Fahim, Haniah Ahmer, Kainat Eman Shah, Khizra Rani, Sara Fatima, Taskeen Fatima, Tooba Khan and Wasfa Hussain

Coaching staff – Tahir Mehmood (head coach) and Nazim Khan (assistant coach)

Southern Punjab U19 – Aqsa Hafeez (Captain), Anam Bibi, Aqsa Yousaf, Eman Fatima, Javeria Asharaf, Javeria Siddique, Laila Manzoor, Muqadas Bukhari, Rimsha Shehzadi, Sahar Fatima, Sana Khan, Sania Mazhar, Shameer Rajpoot and Uzma Iqbal

Coaching staff – Kamran Hussain (head coach) and Shakir Qayyum (assistant coach)

Reserve players – Areesh Yasin, Ayesha Shahzad, Bushra Bibi, Fatima Ghafoor, Fatima Nadeem, Hasnat Ibrahim, Jennifer Chaudhary, Kiran Akram, Malaika Shahzadi, Memoona Mazhar, Misbah Zaheer, Ramama Nazir, Rida Sajid, Simra Mehboob and Tooba Zafar.