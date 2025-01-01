Trudeau says Canada would respond to tariffs, warns of tough times to come

OTTAWA (Reuters): Canada will respond immediately and forcefully if the United States goes ahead with a threat to impose tariffs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, warning Canadians that they could be facing tough times.

President Donald Trump has set a Saturday deadline to slap a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. He says he wants stronger action to halt the flow of illegal immigrants and the deadly opioid fentanyl into the United States.

Trudeau, speaking to an advisory council on Canada-U.S. relations, said the country was at a critical moment.

“We’re ready with a response – a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response. It’s not what we want, but if he moves forward, we will also act,” he said in televised remarks, adding that all options were on the table.

Canada sends 75% of all its goods and services exports to the United States and the economy would be badly hit by Trump’s promised tariffs.

“I won’t sugarcoat it – our nation could be facing difficult times in the coming days and weeks,” Trudeau said.

“I know Canadians might be anxious and worried, but I want them to know the federal government, and indeed, all orders of government, have their backs,” Trudeau said.