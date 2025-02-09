Trump Administration Accused of Bypassing Congress in Israel Arms Deal

Washington, D.C. (February 9, 2025): The Trump administration is facing sharp criticism for proceeding with an $8 billion arms sale to Israel without completing the standard congressional review process.

According to The New York Times, the U.S. State Department has formally notified Congress of the shipments, despite an ongoing informal review by the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Gregory W. Meeks, the committee’s top Democrat, has placed a hold on the sale pending further clarification.

Meeks condemned the move as a “shameful and egregious” violation of congressional oversight, accusing the administration of failing to provide adequate justification for bypassing lawmakers.

The weapons package, initially announced under former President Joe Biden, includes advanced military equipment intended for Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas. The controversy adds to growing tensions in Washington over U.S. military support for Israel.

Source: The New York Times