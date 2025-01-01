Trump Administration Reinstates Iran Sanctions, Targets Oil Sector

The U.S. has imposed its first round of sanctions on Iran since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, reviving the “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran. The Treasury Department announced Thursday that the measures target Iran’s oil network, including firms, ships, and individuals tied to sanctioned entities.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Iran of using oil revenues to fund its nuclear program, missile development, and regional proxy groups, vowing aggressive enforcement. Iran, however, has dismissed such sanctions as economic warfare and “piracy.”

This move signals a renewed hardline stance on Iran, escalating tensions as the Trump administration reshapes its foreign policy strategy.

Source: Al Jazeera