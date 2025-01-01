Trump Administration Slashes USAID Workforce, Global Aid Programs in Jeopardy

The Trump administration is set to retain just 294 staff members at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) out of over 10,000 worldwide, effectively dismantling Washington’s primary humanitarian aid agency. Among the remaining staff, only 12 will serve in the Africa bureau and eight in the Asia bureau, leaving critical life-saving programs in uncertainty.

The drastic reduction is part of a broader government restructuring initiative led by businessman Elon Musk, a close ally of President Trump. The move has already resulted in mass layoffs, halted international aid projects, and left crucial humanitarian efforts—such as disease prevention and famine relief—in limbo.

While the administration claims some programs may be exempted, USAID’s implementing partners are already facing financial strain due to the widespread stop-work orders. Experts warn that millions who rely on U.S. aid could face dire consequences.

Source: Reuters