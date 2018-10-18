Trump administration to continue pressure until Pakistan change its regional peace policy: US State Dept official

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan for the State Department, Henry Ensher has said that Washington will continue to apply pressure until Pakistan changes its policy towards regional peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said this while speaking during an event here at the Wilson Centre on Wednesday night. He said efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan were of primary importance and a major area of policy divergence.

He added that in reality, we have seen some action but we have not seen the decisive steps from Pakistan that could demonstrate commitment, ensuring their territory cannot be used by the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, and other groups that were so violent and bring instability in the region.

The US official argued that President Trump’s strategy for South Asia and the suspension of security assistance and coalition support fund (CSF) payments to Pakistan reflect Washington’s concerns over Islamabad’s continuing counter-productive policies.

Ensher pointed out that there were two criticisms of US policies that he comes across frequently. First, the US-Pakistan relations were too Afghan-centric, and the second being disagreements with the use of pressure to try to induce a shift in Pakistan’s own regional policies.

He reasoned that the US has been engaged in the conflict for 17 years. It has more than 15,000 troops on the ground, spent more than $900 billion so far, and endured more than 2200 deaths.

The official agreed that the Trump administration was more willing to applying pressure to advance US national interests.

He warned that Pakistan’s status quo in Kabul does not serve its own interests, as Daesh remains a threat to Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the regional nations, as well as the fact that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) could use Afghan territory as a platform for attacks in Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan has a potential to be a leader in the region, economically and politically but its policies have instead fed instability and division both in South Asia as well as in the country itself.

Washington also encouraged bilateral discussion between Pakistan and India to reduce the tensions and lead to an improvement in the relations, he said, adding that the presence of terrorist groups on Pakistani soil would limit the potential for a positive outcome from such a dialogue.

Ensher said the US encouraged Pakistan to address these issues so that the regional tensions were resolved and regional connectivity could improve, helping the Indo-Pak trade, as per World Bank’s estimates, jump from the current $2 billion to $37 billion.

