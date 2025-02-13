Trump and Modi address massive Texas crowd, announce U.S.-India space collaboration and NBA Game in Mumbai

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: In a landmark event on February 13, 2025, President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The event, reminiscent of the 2019 “Howdy, Modi!” rally, drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 50,000 attendees, underscoring the deepening ties between the United States and India.

Strengthening Space Collaboration

A highlight of the event was the announcement of an ambitious space cooperation initiative between the two nations. President Trump revealed plans for a collaborative lunar mission, stating, “The United States and India will embark on a joint mission to the Moon, combining our expertise to explore new frontiers.” This partnership aims to leverage NASA’s advanced technology and the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) cost-effective space solutions. Prime Minister Modi added, “Our collaboration in space will not only enhance our scientific capabilities but also inspire future generations.”

NBA’s Debut in Mumbai

In a move to strengthen cultural ties, President Trump announced that the National Basketball Association (NBA) will host its first-ever game in Mumbai next week. He remarked, “Basketball is a sport that unites people, and we’re excited to bring the NBA to India.” The game is expected to feature prominent teams and aims to popularize basketball in a cricket-dominated nation. Prime Minister Modi expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This event will further our people-to-people connections and promote sportsmanship among our youth.”

Trade and Economic Cooperation

Both leaders emphasized the importance of robust economic ties. President Trump highlighted the recent trade agreements, noting, “We’ve made significant strides in reducing trade barriers, benefiting businesses and consumers in both countries.” Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the mutual benefits, stating, “Our economic partnership is stronger than ever, creating jobs and fostering innovation.”

Defense and Security Partnership

The speeches also touched upon defense collaboration. President Trump announced the sale of advanced defense equipment to India, enhancing its military capabilities. He stated, “Our defense partnership is a pillar of our relationship, ensuring the security of our nations.” Prime Minister Modi affirmed India’s commitment to this partnership, emphasizing joint efforts in combating terrorism and promoting regional stability.

Cultural Exchange and Mutual Respect

The event celebrated the rich cultural heritage shared by both nations. Traditional Indian performances captivated the audience, symbolizing the fusion of cultures. President Trump praised the contributions of the Indian-American community, stating, “Your achievements enrich our nation.” Prime Minister Modi reciprocated by highlighting the shared values of democracy and freedom, asserting, “Together, we are stronger.”

The overwhelming attendance and the leaders’ announcements underscored the growing strategic partnership between the United States and India, setting a promising course for future collaboration.