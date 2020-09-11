Trump appoints William Ruger to be Ambassador Extraordinary to Afghanistan

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:



William Ruger, of Virginia, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.



William Ruger serves as Vice President for Research and Policy at the Charles Koch Institute and Vice President for Foreign Policy at Stand Together. He was previously an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Texas State University and an adjunct Assistant Professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. He serves on several non-profit boards, including the Board of Directors of the Center for the National Interest and the Advisory Board of the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law.



Dr. Ruger is a veteran of the Afghanistan War and an officer in the United States Navy (Reserve Component). Dr. Ruger’s scholarship has appeared in a number of academic journals and he is the author of the biography Milton Friedman and coauthor of two books on state politics, including Freedom in the 50 States.



Dr. Ruger was awarded his A.B. degree from The College of William and Mary and his Ph.D. from Brandeis University. He also earned a Special Operations Warfighter Certificate from the Joint Special Operations University in Tampa, Florida. He is the recipient of numerous awards including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Achievement Medal, and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star.





