Trump, asked about Israel’s Gaza plans, says US will help on food

WASHINGTON (Reuters): President Donald Trump repeated a US pledge to help get food to Palestinians in Gaza when he was asked at the White House on Monday about Israeli plans for an expanded offensive in the territory.

Trump did not offer his views on Israel’s operations. He made the comments to reporters in the Oval Office.

Israel’s security cabinet approved the expansion of military operations in Gaza including the “conquest” of the Palestinian territory, an official said Monday, after the army called up tens of thousands of reservists for the offensive.

It comes as the United Nations and aid organizations have repeatedly warned of the humanitarian catastrophe on the ground, with famine again looming after more than two months of a total Israeli blockade.

The Israeli official said the expanded operations “will include, among other things, the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories, moving the Gaza population south for their protection.”

A different senior security official said “a central component of the plan is a large-scale evacuation of the entire Gazan population from the fighting zones… to areas in southern Gaza.”

The plan, approved by the cabinet overnight, comes amid a push by Israel for Palestinians to leave the territory.

A “voluntary transfer program for Gaza residents… will be part of the operation’s goals,” the senior security official added.

The European Union voiced concern and urged restraint from Israel, saying the plan “will result in further casualties and suffering for the Palestinian people.”

Israel resumed major operations across Gaza on March 18 amid deadlock over how to proceed with a two-month ceasefire that had largely halted the war with Hamas, which was sparked by the militants’ October 2023 attack.

Israel has since carried out intensive aerial bombardments and expanded ground operations across the Palestinian territory.

Gaza rescuers on Monday said Israeli air strikes killed at least 19 people.