Trump, Biden cede campaign stage to voters for Election Day verdict

WASHINGTON: A momentous U.S, Election day is here on Nov. 3, 2020: it’s one that perhaps will be punctuated by tumult and claims of irregularities and legal challenges, dynamics that have been for the most part, the year 2000 aside, foreign to the modern American democratic process.

Voters are making their choice between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 people and cost millions their jobs.

Nearly 100 million Americans voted early and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign reshaped by the coronavirus and marked by tensions over who could best address it, Jonathan Lemire, Zeke Miller and Alexandra Jaffe report.

Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory. Trump has a narrower, but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes. Control of the Senate is at stake, too, which will help determine how the next president is able to implement his policies.

What to watch on Election Day in America.

Voting: The day is unfolding with a large chunk of the electorate having already cast their ballots. Voters took advantage of absentee balloting and early in-person voting amid a pandemic and worries about whether the Postal Service would deliver their ballots on time. Trump has been claiming without evidence that mail ballots will lead to widespread voter fraud and has threated to file lawsuits to stop the counting of late-arriving ballots in some states. Christina A. Cassidy and Anthony Izaguirre report.

Legal Challenges: Trump says he’s planning an aggressive legal strategy to try prevent Pennsylvania from counting mailed ballots received in the three days after the election. The deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground state is Friday, an extension ordered by Pennsylvania’s top court. But it’s not clear what other legal issues may arise on Election Day. Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the possibility that voting wouldn’t settle the contest, Mark Sherman reports.

Trump ”Army”: His campaign is poised to deploy an “army” of volunteers and paid staff to watch elections precincts in Democratic-leaning areas. They’ll aim to gather accounts of ballot fraud that might then be used to challenge the validity of the vote count, Michael Biesecker and Garance Burke report.

Ballot Scramble; Down to the wire with the threat of court battles looming, Biden supporters of scrambled to rally swing-state voters to drop off ballots, go to precincts in person and deliver a victory so clear-cut as to render inevitable litigation meaningless, Matt Sedensky reports.

Explainer: ‘So 2020’ is a new phrase that made its way into America’s political lexicon this year. It has come to describe all things unexpected, unsettling and unprecedented. This includes: the vitriolic political discourse that has deepened the U.S. partisan divide, the scary pandemic, economic woes, social upheaval after police killings of Black people, and natural disasters, Deb Riechmann reports. There are also new terms: ”cancel culture,” a term that has come to signify intolerance to free speech, and QAnon, a right-wing, pro-Trump conspiracy theory.

Misinformation: Widely shared photo of Biden without mask was taken in 2019. Amanda Seitz debunks.

Texas: A federal judge has rejected a last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston. The ruling concerned ballots cast at drive-thru polling centers established during the pandemic.

Dixville Notch: Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for Biden who won the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, Trump won 16 votes to Biden’s five.

