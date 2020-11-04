Trump, Biden claim expected states

Monitoring Desk

Both President Trump and Joe Biden have won many of the states they were expected to win. But the most critical results will come from the battleground states, where it’s too early to call the results.

The latest: Trump was leading in Florida, and it’s close in other key states like Georgia and North Carolina. If Trump wins Florida, it likely rules out the chance that the presidential race could be resolved tonight — but Democrats believe Biden is doing well in Pennsylvania, which could be the critical state.

The Associated Press has declared Biden the winner in California, Washington state, Oregon, New Hampshire, Colorado, New York, the District of Columbia, New Mexico, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont and his home state of Delaware.

It has called Utah, Idaho, Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Indiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia for Trump.

Trump is watching the returns from the White House. Biden is watching at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Trump is likely to speak at some point tonight, but Biden hedged Tuesday afternoon on whether he’d do so, per Axios’ Alexi McCammond: “If there’s something to talk about tonight I’ll talk about it. If not, I’ll wait until the votes have been counted the next day.”

What we’re watching: Tonight’s contests also will determine whether Republicans keep the Senate or Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress.

Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado, per AP.

But Republican Tommy Tuberville has unseated Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama.

And Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham held onto his seat, defeating Democrat Jaime Harrison in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

Just how big and diverse the turnout is in key states may determine whether we’re witnessing a change election, or more of a front-loading of votes in place of in-person, Election Day voting.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic has made this election a referendum on Trump’s management of a public health and economic crisis that’s so far killed 232,000 Americans and infected more than 9.3 million.

The virus prompted most states to expand their mail-in and early voting options. Early returns suggest we’ll reach new records for voter turnout.

Washington, D.C., and other major cities are on guard for civil unrest.

Officials have warned it may be days before a winner can be declared.

Courtesy: