Trump calls on Biden to fire joint chiefs

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): Former President Trump issued a statement Thursday dismissing the threat of climate change and saying that President Biden should fire the joint chiefs of staff if they view it as a big problem for the country.

The message from Trump, whose bans on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms are continuing, comes as Biden makes his first foreign trip as president to Europe.

Biden is expected to discuss climate change during the trip with other European leaders as his administration seeks to bring the U.S. back into aimed at reducing climate change.

Trump repeatedly downplayed climate change during his presidency, calling it a hoax and working to remove regulations put into place by the Obama administration to reduce U.S. carbon emissions. Biden in his first week in office returned the U.S. to the Paris climate deal that Trump had removed the nation from.

Trump’s emailed statement on Thursday also took Biden’s comments out of context.

“Biden just said that he was told by the Joint Chiefs of Staff that Climate Change is our greatest threat. If that is the case, and they actually said this, he ought to immediately fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff for being incompetent!” Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

While the Joint Chiefs of Staff have repeatedly warned of the threat of climate change, Biden in his address Wednesday to troops in the United Kingdom upon his arrival in Europe was referring to a warning the joint chiefs gave him a the start of his tenure as vice president.

“When I went over in the Tank in the Pentagon, when I first was elected vice president, with President Obama, the military sat us down to let us know what the greatest threats facing America were,” Biden said.

“And this is not a joke: You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming. Because there’ll be significant population movements, fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they’re literally sinking below the sea in Indonesia; because of the fights over what is arable land anymore,” he added. Those officials are no longer in office, as the current joint chiefs were appointed by Trump. The current chairman, Mark Milley, testified before Congress on Friday saying that climate change was a threat.

“Climate change is a threat. Climate change has significant impact on military operations, and we have to take it into consideration,” he said.

“Climate change is going to impact natural resources, for example. It’s going to impact increased instability in various parts of the world. It’s going to impact migrations and so on. And in addition to that, we have infrastructure challenges here at home, witness some of our hurricanes and stuff.

“But the president is looking at it at a much broader angle than I am. I’m looking at it from a strictly military standpoint.”